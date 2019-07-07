Tina Kuniaki demonstrates toned body in two months after giving birth
Apparently, a young mother Tina Kunaki does not intend to stay in the maternity leave. Recently the wife of Vincent Cassel surprised subscribers a new photo, which showed a perfectly flat stomach.
Spouse Vincent Cassel Tina Kuniaki gave birth to a daughter in mid-April. Less than three months, as 22-year-old model showed the followers that is in a perfect physical shape. Recently she published a photo, which depicted in a bikini.
The company, Tina was the photographer Victor Santiago, who has repeatedly worked with her. He took pictures of a pregnant Kunaki for a magazine Photo. By the way, while the model was on the last week of pregnancy. Apparently, Tina and Victor are also preparing a new photo shoot.
Recall, Kassel and kunaki got married in August 2018. Their daughter Amazoni was born 19 April this year. About this happy father announced on Instagram.