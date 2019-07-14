Tina Kuniaki has shared new year selfie
A young mother Tina Kuniaki quickly returned to form after pregnancy. In late April, 22-year-old model gave birth to a daughter of Amazon from his 52-year-old husband, Vincent Cassel, and soon began to go out. The last time Tina often shows footage of photographer Victor Santiago, which may mean preparing a new Italian shooting star. However, she herself is not averse to take a selfie. Today, the model published in social networks few of these personnel.
Tina took a picture of himself in an orange swimsuit. A few days ago in geotag her Instagram followers told the girls that she is in Biarritz.
Work is work, and family Tina does not forget. In late June, he was photographed by paparazzi Kunaki with daughter in Malibu. Husband Vincent Cassel did not depart from them. Couple together for more than four years: novel about the French actor and Italian model press said the summer of 2015. 24 Aug 2018 Vincent and Tina got married.