Tina Kuniaki revealed new pictures from the wedding with Vincent Cassel
August 26, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments|
In storis Instagram Tina has published a few shots from the wedding day — touching moments, not caught in the lenses of the paparazzi and never been published. It’s in the band shared another photo, the couple, surrounded by numerous reporters, prepared to get in the car.
Infinity is not a limit, signed the Kunaks.
Recall that on the novel of Vincent Cassel and model Tina Kuniaki became known in the summer of 2015. A couple vacationing together in Ibiza: beloved did not hide his feelings, which were very glad of the paparazzi. 24 Aug 2018 Vincent and Tina were married, and in January of this year confirmed the pregnancy. The first common child of the couple was born at the end of April.