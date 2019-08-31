Tina Kuniaki walked around Paris in a spectacular mini velvet
Newly-made stellar mother quickly came back in shape after childbirth and shows his fans a magnificent figure. 22-year-old Tina Kunakov took to the streets of Paris in a sexy velvet dress with a deep neckline and bare legs, reports the Chronicle.info with reference to the channel 24.
Recently, well-known fashion model Tina Kuniaki celebrated the anniversary of marriage with Vincent Cassel, sharing archival photographs from the wedding on the page in Instagram and then published the picture, which appeared in a rather seductive manner.
22-year-old star’s mother gave birth to first child in April 2019 and within 4 months after giving birth she easily captivates fans with her slender forms. So, in the picture Tina Friends appeared in a sexy mini dress made of velvet.
Thanks to a deep neckline, she managed to draw attention to your curvy bust, and the extreme length to long, slender tanned legs. I should add that her 52 year old husband Vincent Cassel commented on the writing “Queen” and supplemented it with an Emoji heart.