Tina lit under his new hit “Wabbit”
Tina continues to delight fans with new and new records of your hit — Ukrainian song “Wabbit” which Carole presented on August 22. Although the day of the official presentation took place a few days, a new song has already collected more than 2.2 million views on the youtube channel of Ukrainian singer. And continues to collect hundreds of hits daily!
However, the singer is now with great pleasure to present a new song wherever possible!
For example, during the first live show Dances z with stars that noisy started last Sunday, August 25, Carol also went to the floor to present the song “Wabbit”. Note that Tina was also the host of the live broadcast! And a few she made up a leading Yuri Gorbunov.
After a high-profile presentation at Tancah z with stars Tina decided not to stay. And presented his hit during the morning show “snidanok z 1+1” on August 27! Thus on his page in the network instagram, the singer has already posted a video!
“Tina Karol — Wabbit (snidanok z 1+1)” — simply sounds like a caption to the video.
Fans of Tina is also quick to comment on her new video:
- “I Zabila vsih I me Ter”
- “Lit this place on fire”
- “Well, you are so awesome, ahhh”
- “Really, is all the “Swabia””
- “Thank you for such a magical start to the day. Normal bomber. Live the coolest”
- “Song bombeznaya just, I have no words”
- “Sun through the overcast sky, put a good mood in the morning”
- “Oh, I love you shit”
Video: instagram.com/tina_karol
Pay also attention to the outfit of the singer, which she picked up for live broadcast during the morning show. Thus, the image of Tina Karol is quite consistent with her new songs. The outfit turned out moderately tempting. Carol shone in front of cameras in a short blue top with a Flirty buttons down the front. Also the image was completed with satin fitted skirt. On legs black sandals.
By the way, the published images, the singer is also posing with TV presenters of the project “snidanok z 1+1” — Ruslan Senichkin and Lyudmila Barbir. And by the way, the Barbir — also a member of the new season s Dances with stars 2019!