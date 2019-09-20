Tina of Karolev in spicy outfit was lit near the leading
Personal life of Tina Karol — closed for the singer topic that she never makes public. She remains faithful to her husband Eugene Ogira, who died in 2013 after five years of their life together.
The man died from cancer. After his death, near the Ukrainian artist never saw other men besides Dan Balan, with whom she starred together in the ninth season of the vocal show “voice of the country” on channel 1+1. It was rumored that the couple behind the scenes of the novel.
Recently, Tina was lit in the company of well-known leading Yuri Gorbunov. Eyes artist glow of happiness next to this charismatic muzhinoy.