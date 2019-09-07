Tina openly admitted how to survive the loss of her husband
In an interview with Daria Shapovalova Tina Karol admitted that in 2013, when she lost her husband, she reached a turning point. Then the artist found refuge only in prayer. Since then, according to Tina, she reads prayers daily, it helps her be filled with energy and to cope with them.
“In 2013, I had a turning point in the fate of the… It (the prayer. — Ed.) helped me not to lose heart and to understand what is the meaning of life – at least, my dear child. But still my situation was very complicated – it’s somehow psychological imbalance,” frankly told the singer.
Despite the heavy loss, Tina admitted that now he feels happy.
“I love my job. I’m not sick, I know I’m doing everything honestly, without betraying anyone, without betraying their principles. Proud and happy,” – said the artist.