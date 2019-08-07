Tina posed against the backdrop of the vast ocean
Tina, it seems, radically changed her image – her photosets became more spicy and relaxed, and sometimes their degree of openness fascinates and scares fans at the same time. They can’t stop looking at exciting curves pop diva, which has ceased to hide the howl of a magnificent figure in frilly outfits. Now she enjoys posing in short shorts and tank tops, shares a fascinating tenderness, a sexy bed pictures. Especially fans of the actress like her American beach photoshoot, backstage koto
which she published in Instagram stories.
The video immediately appeared on the fan page of the star. Tina posing on a pier, uperevshis on the piles of a wooden pier, departing into the ocean. Rolling waves wash her slender legs, which captures the attention of the camera. Halter top and panties with high waist – the only clothing of the singer. She turns on the beach and dancing on the sand in a flying dress with thin straps.
“Tina Karol on the beaches of America!” the caption read to mesmerizing frames.
The video has accumulated a lot of comments from enthusiastic fans of the pop diva.