Tina posed in a dress-the mesh on the bed

The last time Tina post interesting black and white photo. It the actress posed with beautiful styling and makeup.

Now Tina posing in a black dress-the grid with slits on the shoulders, a fairly open neckline and sitting on the white sheets on the bed.

The author of the picture was the photographer Anya Goncharova, what Tina herself said in the caption to the picture.

Likely, this frame will be included in a new and apparently very spicy photoshoot singer.

In everyday life Tina prefers, of course, more than simple images. But on stage always looks luxurious.

