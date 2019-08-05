Tina posed in Lacy dress on the ocean
Tina recently seduces fans for its sensual photo shoot on the ocean, excites their imagination, every time a new beach photos in candid images. Fans vying argue that the spicy series has become their favorite, because pop diva appeared in front of the camera in a new way. The singer decided to dilute the hot content on his page tender and sensual photo, which appeared before the fans in the outfit in your sluminum underwear style. Appropriate photo she posted to Instagram.
In the picture Tina sits on a stone at the edge of the ocean. The star – light dress in linen style with lace and thin straps. She took a graceful pose and fascinated looks into the distance. Apparently, it was shot at sunset, because in the distance, on the horizon one can see the lights.
The singer did not leave any signatures to the snapshot, and limited to only a stamp of the photographer.
Rave reviews from enthusiastic fans, who the singer in the social network more than a million, not long to wait.
- Queen, you are beautiful as always
- What’s on your mind, a dream?
- Duzhe Garni
- Our sun
- The little mermaid
- Mrlina rusalonka
- Pretty
- Charming!
- What a sensual beauty
- Beautiful Tina
- Super gentle, Tina
- Tina, you are a Beautiful Woman