Tina prepares a spicy video for the dance track
Ukrainian singer Tina Karol, who for a moment showed footage from the hottest photo shoot in the US, now showed as shooting a video in America, reports the Chronicle.info with reference to TSN.
Very soon will be released new video of a celebrity on a dance track. What would it be for the song, and also what language, Tina keeps in secret. However, short videos from the set fans of the actress are already able to see.
On the fan page of the singer in Instagram appeared a couple of videos where slender Carol appears in a crimson mini dress. In the story, the action takes place in a cafe where the artist seduces the waiter.
Also in the same clip temptress Carol will appear wet in the pool.
“What’s cool”, “I heard a new song Tina”, “looking forward” — comment on the video fans.