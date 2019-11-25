Tina revealed some juicy images from the new clip
Tina Karol – one of the most stylish stars of the Ukrainian show-business. The singer wearing the outfits from well-known brands, and is the Ambassador of one of them, and Shine in the works of Ukrainian designers. Her appearances always cause heated discussions on the network.
For example, she recently appeared on the fashion capital’s event in a spectacular white dress from Louis Vuitton and not one, but in the company of men. Outdoor shots in “stories” instagram Tina showed some memorable images in the least attractive outfits.
Tina posing in a dress of delicate gray-blue hue from the Ukrainian brand of the Coat by Katya Silchenko. By the way, in the closet Ukrainian pop star many of the outfits from Katie Silchenko.
This time the singer opted for an original skirt with a high slit in the middle and unusually decorated with a fabric belt-tie at the waist. She completed the bow with a thin turtleneck with a dramatic, slight drape at the neck. The ensemble repeated the thrilling curves of the singer and perfectly emphasized her dignity.
Tina added a gentle way sandals soft coral shade with thin heels and with a neat ankle strap. Actress posing on the balcony and smiling radiantly into the camera.
It should be said that in this way Tina appeared before fans in a new video for the song “Come to life”. This is just one of the stunning looks which you can see in the new video of the performer.
Video: Youtube/Tina Karol
The star shared the tender with the little main character of the new video. The singer sat down and hugged the blond little girl holding her hand.
Tina previously published atmospheric photos taken on the beach in the USA in the company of the same charming girl. The shots of the singer posing in a weightless transparent dress by Australian brand Zimmermann. Addition to the outfit becomes a decorative lace umbrella.