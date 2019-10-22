Tina said figure-hugging dress
Tina Karol daily pleases fans of photos in various images and spectacular outfits. Posts pop diva in Instagram appear on her page at least once a day, or even several pieces during the day! Every release of a new memorable bow accentuates the beauty and personality of the star. So, in good tradition, a new picture Tina adorned in an elegant red sheath on the figure.
Outfit of the singer belongs to the famous French brand Roland Mouret. By the way, the dress from the designer prefer Scarlett Johansson, Angelina Jolie, Blake lively, Jennifer garner, Emily blunt and even Megan Markle.
Tina chose a red sheath dress with an original item – a small cutout in the region of the clavicle. Her makeup was as always with the accent on the lips – this time make-up in style Ombre gave the image more drama.
The actress said of the author of the pictures – they turned out to be her PR Manager Pavel Orlov. Photos in the dark with the play of light came out very expressive.
Fans it was difficult to restrain his admiration, so they decided to ply the Tina compliments.
- The girl in the red! You’re so dangerous!
- Tina you are very beautiful
- Very beautiful dress
- Elegance
- Beauty
- Super
- You are beautiful, no doubt, in this dress, just super!
- Chic
- Ow, that’s hot
- Stylish, glamorous, fashionable, beautiful, obvorozhitelnaya!
- What a slender!
- Dress unparalleled