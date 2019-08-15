Tina said moving tribute to husband on his birthday (photo)
Popular singer Tina Karol touching tribute to the memory of her husband Eugene Ogira, who died of cancer in April 2013. On August 14 he would have turned 39 years old. On the day of his birth in memory of a loved Tina posted a touching video collage, which showed the magnificent garden near a country house, with roses, grapes and apples.
“Today is your day. Happy birthday, darling”, wrote the singer.
She also thanked late husband for the support by posting a photo of him.
Recall, Tina met Eugene is not in the best times of her career. Then she with the scandal went from producer Oleg Black, suffered a nervous breakdown and didn’t know what to do next. Eugene offered his support. Between the pair has developed not only a creative relationship. Soon the lovers were married, and in November 2008 they had a son Benjamin.
While Tina was in the hospital, Eugene settled in their country house. That’s just family happiness the couple enjoyed not long. In 2012 it became known about serious illness Ogira. For his life fighting doctors in Israel and in Germany. But to snatch him from the clutches of the disease failed.
About her husband’s death Tina Karol learned before going on stage. She bravely spoke to the audience, breaking down in tears in the final. After she dedicated to her program and made a documentary about him.
Tina finished building their vacation home, did everything the way I wanted Eugene. With trepidation she monitors their garden.
