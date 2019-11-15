Tina said the figure in a sparkling dress
November 15, 2019
Tina boasted a slender waist and long legs in a silver gown of sequins.
Pop diva Ukrainian pop Tina Karol — the favorite of millions of Ukrainians. 34-year-old actress always looks amazing from nails to hair ends. Her flawless look regularly cause a wave of discussions in social networks. Most fans admire revealing outfits that accentuate the femininity and sexuality of a celebrity.
So, for the filming of the video for the new song “Come to life” Carole chose a silver gown, studded with sequins. The highlight of the outfit was the neckline, on the waist, backless celebrity. The way the singer added red lipstick and sudovym eye makeup.