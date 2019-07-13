Tina said the figure tight dress

| July 13, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments

Tina boasted a very delicate frame, posing in a long dress.

The famous Ukrainian singer, coach of the show “Golos Krainy” Tina loves to delight fans with new pictures in Instagram, reports the Chronicle.info with reference to znaj.ua.

Тина Кароль подчеркнула фигуру обтягивающим платьем

Celebrity boasted luxury frame with black and white photo shoot posing on the shore of a deserted beach. So, the actress tried on a black long dress with a deep neckline, lit up thinner figure. Fans also noted that Tina finally looks happy.

