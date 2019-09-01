Tina shared bright shots with his soulful performance
Carol almost for the first time after the death of her husband performed the song “Zakrili two Ochi”
Tina literally caused a storm of emotions in the network as its striking new appearance and a very soulful performance. Ukrainian singer, who recently touched by a network of stylish son-student has performed at a concert of Ukrainian Song Project. The concert took place on 17 August at the stadium “arena Lviv”, but on TV it showed later. And Tina also decided to share bright staff only August 30.
On his page in the network instagram, He published a photo album. At bright images capture the most unusual detail with the speech of Tina — among the flames, rays, a special ladder etc.
Thus it deserves special attention the outfit of the singer. Tina shone before the audience in luxurious evening dress by Ukrainian brand of the COAT. Dress rich crimson shade is decorated with pleated — trend this season. The look is very romantic and elegant.
Moreover, the singer also showed a video of his speech. The singer performed a special song for myself — “Zakrili two Ochi”. In 2013, spouse died singer — Eugene Ogier. Fans of the singer say that since she didn’t sing this song! And just for the concert in Lviv, played it. In fact, the concert was shown on 29 August — the Day of memory of defenders who died for the independence and integrity of the country. It is the defenders of Ukraine decided to dedicate this touching song to Tina.
“In such a day, in pam’yat sahibim the zahisnikov Ukraine, I want viklasti Qiu pisnyu! Skladno for me mentally! TSE everyone knows, what does our lad, TSE everyone knows, what does our ducatum, Kohanim, SINAM, colocam. Digitise to CNCA!” reads the caption to the video.
Fans of the singer were moved to the core of her performance:
- “Nobody would like to face”
- “Climbed into the innermost corner of the soul”
- “I watched this speech with bated breath and with tears in his eyes”
- “Prime scho VI svidoma Ukrajinka Yak Patria power that , Geroyiv”
- “Duzhe wee fellow!! I duzhe povazay, song pronica soul!!”
- “TNA not just vicinale pisnyu — won lived .”