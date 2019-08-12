Tina short top, staged a spectacular beach photoshoot
The singer revealed backstage photo shoot by the ocean
Tina continues to excite fans with spectacular images from her last photo shoot on the ocean in the United States. Singer and then publishes one the hot of another, which show in spicy outfits, short tops, shorts and panties with a high rise. Photos of the pop diva are not just sexy, but also incredibly aesthetic, as she never tired of telling the loyal fans. Fresh frame in Instagram, the singer showed simultaneously funny and moving backstage near the pier.
Pop diva posing uperevshis on the piles of the bridge, which goes into the ocean. She pressed her back to the huge colon, and radiant smiles for the camera.
The star halter top with three quarter sleeves and panties with a high rise, which emphasized her rounded curvy hips and allowed to consider the slender legs. On the second frame collage for Tina flies a spray of water, drenching the singer from head to toe.
Fans relished the playful, cheerful pictures, and they even dubbed them “a minute before”, alluding to the fact that Tina spontaneously had to swim in the water.
