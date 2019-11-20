Tina spoke about his phobias
November 20, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments|
Ukrainian singer Tina Karol, who recently spoke on the radio “Tanzu s with a stars”, talked about their fears.
The actress admitted that more than anything is afraid of heights. And during his speech at the “Evening with the Prime Minister Ekaterina Osadchaya” Tina Karol rose many meters over the auditorium.
For me this is the biggest fear. Incredibly scary to sing, to be at altitude and still be an artist, – said Tina.
The star also added that he tries to overcome his phobia.
I go towards your fears. I am afraid, I tremble, I know that now to be responsible, but if I will not do it, you will not be able to overcome your fear, says the celebrity.