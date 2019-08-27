Tina stirred the audience on the show “Dances with stars z”
Fans of the singer urge her to come in the next season of the show as contestants
The audience favorite Tina Karol, who recently won the hearts of Ukrainians and the national anthem on the roof of the theater, took the leading position in the new season of the TV show “Tantsi z with a stars”. Together with the showman Yuri Gorbunov, the singer opened the first issue of the incredible sparkling dress is a complex cut with a flat shoulder and a deep cut.
However, it is not the outfit of the singer has caused the greatest excitement in the network, and its presentation as a guest star. The singer, replacing outfit on a shorter dress, presented her new song “Wabbit” and accompanied by a ballet choreographed our dance, I complex bundle under the fiery music. Tina is so rhythmically and plastically danced that her fans decided that such talent is no good to hide and invited the favourite to take part in the next season of the dance show, but as a participant.
- Panel dance I just broke up. Tina walking se*with
- Yesterday Tina sang the anthem of Ukraine in Central Kiev, and today in a completely new way fuckin ‘ rocks. Head just exploded. She had to participate in this show, not run it
- Tina gradually receding, but rather comes to life..was always the image of a suffering and languid women (widows), and then it’s like she wants to return to the former Tina)) of Tina , which is “Baby, my sweet baby…”
- People mozhut of hatiti To for the way I SPFU style in odes (“Kosovska”), ale those scho won experimento I pratsyuє over them postijno superacute’t possible
- The dance at the end topseee nejdanchik
- Here, Tina also knows how to surprise. Dance in General. The best, and have nothing more to say!!!
- Here is a man who constantly works on himself..Dancing superbly! Here try to do that squatting for so long. It’s not just. Well done.
- An incendiary device. Knows how to surprise Tina, that’s what I like!) Looks happy and most importantly
- She is beautiful. Just unbeatable..And who, after Tina will argue that Ukrainian girls are the most beautiful, and in General, there are some Hollywood stars if we have Tina!
- Charming, fun lady. This dance is just awesome. My heart was banging like mad. This dance would be the highlight of the clip
- What is there j-Lo, if there is such a Tina
- I WANT TINA ON THE DANCE AAAAAAAAAAA
- I think gorgeous, even better than in the clip
- I love it
- Long Tenochca wasn’t like that! The dance at the end was just awesome!!! Tina began again to bloom