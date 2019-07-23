Tina stirred the audience with candid images
In the network there are more photos from the performances Carol in Odessa
Tina Karol has pleased fans a long-awaited new concert. Recall that Carole gave a concert on 20 July in Odessa in the summer theater “the terminal”. The concert titled “Tina Karol. All the hits”, as usual, was full. And hundreds of different photos and videos in the network. The Ukrainian singer not yet in a hurry to publish photos from your performances. But it makes her loyal army of fans.
Thus, the network published a series of photos from the show, in which you can see the details of her images. Carol was replaced at one concert several outfits. With one another more openly.
One of the images – the lilac ultra short satin dress, with ruched sides. The image completes a weightless cloak-cloak ruched pleated. By the way, recall that the romantic pleats pleated again in the trend this summer. This decor item can be found in the spring-summer collections of virtually all foreign and Ukrainian designers.
Another way – pearly long dress made in linen style. This way, Karol was also combined with a Cape, the sleeves of which are decorated with feathers. However, during the performance, the singer dropped the cloak, left in one only dress. This dress has side slits to mid-thigh. While striking poses that Carol took to the stage, the dress bared her taut legs.
In General, the image of Carol was, as usual, sensual, seductive and sometimes very spicy. Hair was collected in a familiar singer hairstyle – big curls, laid on one side. The second doll is made with an emphasis on red lips – the constant piece of Slime.