Tina told about the most tragic moment in the life
Popular singer Tina Karol, who discovered the secrets informed the education of his son, gave a Frank interview in Los Angeles, where she worked on a new album and filmed the video. In the US, the artist for the first time gave a Frank interview in which he spoke about a defining moment in her life that helps her to deal with life’s difficulties and is it true that she’s moving to live abroad.
Tina confessed that every morning she begins with prayer.
“You can pray to your mind, body, or to its negative habits or there feelings, for example, pride, anger, anger. They can let go of yourself mentally, even just a call to itself — this is already a sacred communion with your I am. Awareness of the need for prayer came to me 2013 is the year when I had a turning point in the fate. And it helped me not to lose heart, to understand what is the meaning of life,” said Tina Daria Shapovalova.
Tina also shared her recipe for how to learn to overcome problems in life. The singer says that does not take tragedy as life lessons.
“Such a philosophy, it on the verge. The lesson there? Who a lesson? That is, if we are talking about ourselves, we talk to the self-centeredness that was the lesson for me, and for some it’s tragedy, sadness… Or phrase all that is done — all the better. For you, maybe. Not many things in the frame to put. It’s too Staniloae. Life is life and all” — says Tina.
Despite the endured life’s difficulties and the tragic loss of her husband, Carole is feeling happy.
“I love my job. I am tired, I feel pain in my legs, I’m not sick, I know I did everything honestly and do not betray one, betray their principles, not selling your body, not… not corrupting the minds and not spit in eternity. Here I am, this proud and happy,” — admitted the singer.
Carol very calmly perceives its popularity and the attention of the public. However, she is not seeking like everyone.
“Someone likes someone that talks too much, sings a lot. And someone- Oh, I want more vocal pirouettes. And someone on the contrary — we want easier. I’m self-critical, and without it in General anywhere. If it suits me — so I live in harmony. I’m not 100 dollar bill, that everyone likes. What is sound quality? If we are talking about the voice in the first place is emotion. The emotion of joy. Not that you went with a 36 teeth smile and were super happy. It’s more about your inner tone. Joy dash tone dash inspired, be illuminated and inspired by the dream man! It all helps the voice to be!”, says Tina.
She also assured that in the near future is not going to move to the US, but does not exclude such variant of development of events.
“What will happen, so be it. I’m never loud statements do not do. Indeed, we signed a contract with the label. We do release an English album, we’re really going to Sality. Whether the choice to live in America? Probably not. To work — Yes. I like to communicate with the musicians here to be inspired. They look at our shows, our shows, surprised them very much. They did not often meet this kind of content”, explained Tina.
Carol admits that puts high goals and full of creative plans. The singer hopes to be an example for young players: “Because they, too, will have to watch this interview. Guys — this is our number one priority! To represent our country musically in markets around the world maximum cool. We can, we have the potential, we are talented, we have an ethnic difference that really catches the listener’s ear. Because it’s something “diferent”, or something or other, and they are interested”, I’m sure Tina Karol.
Recall, Tina Karol sang the anthem of Ukraine on Independence Day.
Now she is leading the show “Tantsi z with a stars”.
See also his interview to “FAKTY” interview, the young but already popular singer Jerry Hale, author of the hit “Guard cancel”.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter