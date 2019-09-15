Tina tried on the outfit with Nude back
September 15, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments|
On September 13, Tina Karol has published in his Instagram a new photo. It depicted the singer in a white top with long sleeves and a fully bare back. On the photo Tina posed on the background of a display of neon images. Probably the photo was taken while the actress was in America.
Fans began to discuss the new favorite singer: “Now, without waiting for the t-shirt”, “I’m amazed”, “Tina is a holiday and good mood”, “You are our strength height”, “Ahh, you’re so beautiful. Unreal magic picture,” “Lalala, Tina spiine cool”, “Oh how beautiful”.