Tina tried on the skimpy outfit
Charming Ukrainian singer Tina Karol has pleased fans of a photo in a new image. Stylish star appeared in a striped, rather revealing outfit, reports the Chronicle.info with reference to Politico.
The singer has published the corresponding photos on the page in Instagram. Tina posed in an open top with open neckline, but with long sleeves. Also dress opened the belly of a star.
“Waiting for You 22, 23, 24 December in the Sports Palace for the gala concert “Radwan history W Tnou Carol” Will be everything!” — wrote the artist in the post.
Only for the hours the post collected more than 13 thousand Likes and plenty of comments.
“vauuu😻”, “unbelievable”, “bomb-rocket-plane 😂🔥☄”, “I was told that there is a cool singer Tina Karol, but I didn’t care, but now I can’t imagine life without You! Thank you for giving your love to the viewer! ❤”, “This skinny girl, love you my Bunny 💖💖💖”, “What are you doing to me?!!!!??? 😵😍😘💓🌸”, “Tin, I was scared! Distracted by storis, did not have time to save pictures, as many wept 😂”, “SUPER COOL.”, “Pink lipstick 😍”, “I Love You ❤ it’s amazing, “My Bunny really looking forward to love you ❤ I ❤ I ❤ this”, “Dress creates the effect, now the main thing that was effective :)”, “Tina often without red lipstick. I hope you’re finally happy 🙏 🏻 ❤ it’s amazing, ” wrote the user.