Tina Turner revealed the cause of suicide son after two years after the tragedy
Days 79-year-old star gave an interview to CBS in which he told about his plight, Oncology and that pushed her eldest son to settle scores with life.
Almost two years ago ended the life of Craig, 59-year-old son of the legendary singer Tina Turner. The press was loud, the tabloids picked up sensational news, the TV tried to get an exclusive interview from the shocked actress. But Tina Turner was not going to admit to the tragedy of his life anyone outside. Only after a while she spoke for the first time about what caused the suicide of her first born.
The body of Craig Turner was discovered at his home in California in the area of Studio city. He was the eldest of the sons of the 79-year-old singer: a boy born in 1959 saxophonist Raymond hill, who participated in the group Kings of Rhythm. Craig worked as a real estate agent in the San Fernando Valley, led a quiet and measured life. And yet he was lonely. To the extent that he preferred to leave this world.
About that Tina Turner said in an interview with CBS Sunday Morning: the artist without reserve told about the difficult relationship with former husband IKE, who had raised her hand, and moved bowel cancer. In addition, the star first called the reason for the suicide of her son. Tina Turner is confident that he decided to commit suicide due to the fact that I never met a man with whom he could share his thoughts and experiences.
“I think Craig was very alone,” said the artist. In her opinion, that is what is most oppressed son. “I have his face is everywhere, and I feel that he is somewhere in a good place,” she added.
The fate of Tina Turner at times treated her brutally: serious illness, family abuse, the death of his son, Oncology and kidney transplant. However, the 79-year-old actress is optimistic.
“I have everything. When I’m sitting in his house near the lake, I’m so calm. There is no problem. I had a very hard life, but I have no one and nothing to blame. I took it, I lived it without shame or condemnation. And I am a happy person,” said Tina.