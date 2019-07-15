Tina was in a pre-election scandal over party of Medvedchuk
In the city of Bakhmut Donetsk region members of the public were surprised by the flyers with the invitation to the concert of popular Ukrainian singer Tina Karol, Natalia Mogilev and Uncle Zhora with the logo “the Opposition platform — For life.” About it writes “UKRINFORM”.
It was announced that organized political force Victor Medvedchuk’s event was held July 14 on the Central city square.
On the poster it was stated that the concert will be held with the support of the candidate in people’s deputies Fedor Khristenko. In the district of Bakhmut in the running for the Parliament ex-MP Dmitry Reva is the son of the mayor Alexey Reva.
However, the representative Carole, PR-Manager of artist Pavel Orlov has denied the information about her participation in the promotion.
“Her name on campaign leaflets appeared without the consent of the singer. The performance of Tina Karol in Bakhmut will not take place“, — reported in a press-service of the singer.
The Agency points out that a similar concert with the support of the party of Medvedchuk was held on 12 July in the city of Lyman in Donetsk region. It was attended by a group Neangely and showman Dyadya Zhora.
