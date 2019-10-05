Tincture to restore vision
Sharafutdinova Z. A.: “I Suggest a very good prescription from an eye disease . It helps to completely cure of such eye diseases as glaucoma, cataract, lacrimation, myopia, hyperopia, etc.
The recipe is simple and versatile, tried and tested on myself when I started to loose my vision (every year I pass a medical examination, been working on the railroad). He also helped my 62-year-old mother.
Two years ago (unfortunately too late) I noticed that her right eye was completely covered with white thorn, film, and the left is also almost never seen. Doctors said cataract. I read a lot of Newspapers about health, collect all of the traditional recipes. Immediately made her a tincture of calamus root and calendula (sold in pharmacies). And she began to drink. During the year, drank like 3 bottles of 0.5 L.
The result is excellent: the white cataract in the right eye completely disappeared, but as the eyes of the dead, he see, of course, did not. And the left has seen the light and sees well. Even she began to warm hands, and it was icy, and began to better hear ears. This tincture cleanses the vessels. And most importantly, have recovered eyes, he sees a fully and well. This recipe is cheap and available to all, just don’t be lazy.
Treated health. Here is the recipe. You have to take a handful of sweet flag and a handful of marigold and pour 0.5 liters of vodka, insist 12 days in a dark place, shake can not drain. Drink 1 tsp 3 times a day for 20-30 minutes before meals. On the course during the year you need to drink 4 bottles. You can push all at once: the longer it stands, the stronger tincture — the better. And not to strain. 1 bottle lasts for 2 months. The break between courses of treatment of 1 month. Can be infused in a quart jar, then pour.”
Mom poured a little bit of tincture in the cork from the bottle and she drank — so I taught, and that in fact she could not see, and if you pour in a teaspoon, all of the shed. But she was resting between courses of 1 month as soon as the new tincture was ready, I carried her.
