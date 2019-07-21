Tips chefs: frozen food 9, which is worth buying at Trader Joe’s
Trader Joe’s is known best seasonal offers frozen products. Publishing Insider has talked to nine chefs with several restaurants and told me which products in this category is worth paying attention to Trader Joe’s.
Organic Wild Blueberries
Organic Wild Blueberries are a nice addition to a morning smoothie, Jonathan Olson, chef The Keep in Columbus, Ohio, said he often buys this product at Trader Joe’s.
“I have in the freezer is always blueberries from Trader Joe’s. I love to mix it up with a banana, almond milk and a small amount of honey and herbs. This is a great way to start the day,” says Olson.
Tamale
At Trader Joe’s sell really high quality tamales. In frozen, this product does not lose quality. Chef Wilson Davalos from CLMDO in San Juan, Puerto Rico says he likes to buy frozen tamales with cheese and Chile.
“These tamales are light and airy, with a sweet taste. They are stuffed with mild green chilies. I always add a little hot sauce on top is my favorite way to eat them,” says cook.
Mandarin Orange Chicken
Chef Roel Gabriel from the restaurant Amici Ristobar in San Diego, California, a big fan of this product.
“You don’t need to fry the chicken. Nuggets you can throw into the fryer, and then pour them with sauce. I then add the vegetables, made a couple. Mandarine Orange Chicken is great for this dish. If you add a little steamed rice, it will be a complete meal,” says Gabriel.
Chicken Kung Pao
Kung Pao Chicken – another popular item online. This frozen product praises Joseph Paulino, chef Grill Wall Street in new York.
“Kung Pao chicken is very juicy, tender and spicy. All that is necessary for its preparation is to heat on the stove,” says cook.
This dish is great frozen rice, which can also be bought in TJ.
Frozen Jasmine Rice
“Cooking rice takes three minutes. It always turns out perfect and you don’t need to worry about what you can digest,” says cook.
The taste of rice can vary if add to it chopped garlic, grilled pineapples and onions.
Meatless Meatballs
Brin Botolph, Executive chef of Eat Clean Meal Prep in San Diego, California admitted that he likes frozen meatballs because they are hearty and quickly prepared. Meatballs without meat bake in the oven, and then boil with your favorite sauce.
According to the chef, they are perfect spicy BBQ sauce or red curry.
Raw frozen shrimp
Mike knoll, the chef of the restaurant Bardo in Charlotte, North Carolina believes that frozen shrimp is an ideal option for a quick delicious dinner.
“One of my favorite things to buy at Trader Joe’s, frozen shrimp,” admitted cook. He says he loves to cook sushi rice, to make fried shrimp, slice avocado and add soy sauce.
“It’s the perfect meal after a long day,” he says.
Trader Joe’s ice cream green tea Mochi
Green tea Mochi from TJ has a mild, not too sweet, refreshing taste.
“Who doesn’t love ice cream Mochi. It has a unique texture, rice shell and sweet creamy core. This dessert should definitely try,” says Michael Welch, chef ackyard Kitchen and Tap in San Diego, California.
Coconut Milk Ice Cream
Great dessert for those who do not consume dairy products. Weiss Cole, Eph-cook Foods Territory in Washington, D.C., said he especially like the strawberry flavor of this dessert.
“I love to take balsamic vinegar to make it a thick syrup and sprinkle them ice cream with strawberry flavor Coconut Milk Ice Cream”, he said.