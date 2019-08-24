Tips for beauty and health of hair
Every girl wants to have shiny and beautiful hair, and to achieve this, you need to properly care for them. It is most difficult for owners of long and thick hair.
On his page on Instagram, she shared advice renowned expert on how to properly care for long hair.
“Our hair is our pride and a true luxury. What is your length? I love long and how much had not looked at the polls, the vast majority of men as well vote for glamorous hair from the middle of the back. If only they knew how to care for them. But how many girls know how? No, now we repeat it all together. I found the advice of the famous Parisian colorist Christophe Robin, he sure knows how to make it look like you only shampoo advertising”, — said the artist.
- Comb the hair before washing, it will be easier to comb them afterwards. First the tips then the roots.
- Apply to the ends natural hair oil and comb again. Ideally, almond or argan oil. Leave on hair overnight or for 15 minutes if you wash your hair you need now.
- Use a shampoo that fits your hair type. Painted — sulfate-free shampoo. Unpainted, with oily roots — sulfate. Curly cleansing conditioner, since the hair is prone to dryness.
- Do not put the product. A teaspoon will be enough. Lather the shampoo and RUB it with your fingers (not nails ) into the hair roots without affecting the ends. It is better to lower the head to add volume and improve blood circulation.
- Rinse thoroughly with shampoo.
- If you are unable to do without air conditioning — apply only on the tips, otherwise the roots will be greasy.
- Once a week use a hair mask, selecting for your type.
- Do not brush wet hair, it spoils their structure.
- Life hack from Christoph. How to dry hair to facilitate combing and to give the roots a natural amount: “Lower your head and fast movements hit the hair with a towel on both sides”.
- Don’t overdo the dry shampoo. Better spray on greasy roots a little acetic solution (five drops of Apple cider vinegar per 100 g of water). It leaves no residue and nourishes the scalp.
It is not a quick process, but if done correctly, then wash the head will be enough twice a week.