Tips for those who have food addiction from delicious
Everyone knows that in order to lose weight you need to eat less. However, some people make it harder because they are hungry all the time and can’t imagine my life without something tasty. Especially for such nutritionist Katherine Kabashnaya have compiled a “manual for gluttons”, which will help to begin to lose weight. The expert has shared tips on his page in Instagram.
So, to begin to lose weight, you should take the following 7 steps:
1. To calm down, relieve stress and accept the fact that you’re a glutton/addict⠀
We are all gluttons — pedagogiki and tasty-narco…and it’s not the end! Because any relationship beyond us if we realize that he was in her evil clutches. Yes, it’s sad! And there are already consequences in the form of extra weight, but it’s something you can change YOURSELF! It’s not a severed leg, isn’t it?⠀
So start with awareness: Yes, I can’t stop! But I want to live a full life. This is where you need to start in the first place.
2. To stop to lose weight, but simply to try (only one day/24 hours)⠀
Yes! From now on, we won’t lose weight (as well as gnawing at myself for the error, and then to comfort the new, often incongruous (if only a lot!), food). Say to yourself: I’ll just try!
3. To understand what it means to eat less
I use simplified calories (your limit, you can calculate on different sites — calculators basal metabolic rate). But if the weight is over 100 pounds, start with 3000 (each week reduce by 300), believe me, it’s a good start and this (and eating a lot).
4. Drink a lot of water/hot tea/broth⠀
The liquid perfectly drowns out the raging appetite.
5. Eat timer⠀
Glutton at first, I want to chew constantly! And chew yourself to health, but… by the hour (minimum 2 hours between meals). So it will be easier for you and faster the stomach will no longer ask for “give much!”⠀
6. Delicious to leave in the morning and…⠀
be sure to eat it! Even if then “sorted” in the evening, you can catch up with protein: eggs, meat, mushrooms (even in excess). At least, the weight will hold.⠀
7. Don’t look to the future, to live one day⠀
Especially if you need to throw a lot! Remember the art of small steps? And know that it is difficult, because there is a crash. Yes, like all real addicts. After 2-3 weeks you’ll feel MUCH better (trust glutton with 20 years experience). The main thing is just to start.