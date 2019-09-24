Tips for those who want to lose weight
Nutritionists give advice that will be useful for those who want to lose weight. Quite often right from the start of the diet affects its efficiency.
First of all, experts advise to find an “ally”. It will help to cope with temptation, enhance motivation, and generally along “to dietetica” fun.
Before starting the diet should revise at home all products and ruthlessly throw out the junk (or give away). Chips, alcohol, cakes have no place in the diet of Sonika. It is also necessary to measure their volumes and record the resulting data in a notebook.
Start with a glass of water to start the metabolism and rid the body of toxins and impurities. You also need to find your optimal serving size, and food taken in small quantities every 3-4 hours. Fast in any case it is impossible, otherwise the body will think famine, and will store any piece, turning it into hateful fat.
Before the diet should tune in to only the good and let go of all doubt. Beautiful sports clothes and shoes also serve as a good incentive. You can still buy the book with recipes for those trying to lose weight.
A good psychological motivator can be your photo, “ochotorena” to the desired size. The with a perfect figure it is best to hang on the fridge.
We must remember that the rigid diet will sooner or later lead to the so-called saaru, so it is best to lose weight gradually and to set standards of proper nutrition for life, occasionally allowing himself a little junk food.