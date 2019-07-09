Tips of the employees of Trader Joe’s: 5 products not worth buying
Employees of the store Trader Joe’s told what foods they try not to buy in the stores and why. This writes the Business Insider.
Fans of Trader Joe s I love this store due to the fact that it, along with the usual products you can find something unusual and exotic. But the staff of Trader Joe’s said that there are several categories of products or individual products that they try never to buy.
Some justified it by the fact that Trader Joe’s does not offer the appropriate quality for the price that asks for the goods. Others said they don’t buy things because of the flavor characteristics.
Here is a list of products that employees of Trader Joe’s I try to never buy in the stores:
- Meat
One staff member said that the quality of the meat is safe, but the price is unreasonably high.
- Frozen fruits
When it comes to frozen fruit, one of the employees said that “Costco is much more profitable”.
- Other frozen products
Another employee said that he believes the frozen food at Trader Joe’s too expensive.
“That’s where a lot of money is being done,” he said.
- Vegetables and fruits
The Trader Joe’s employee said that he could find fruits and vegetables of good quality at a better price elsewhere.
- Popcorn pickles
The network staff noted that “some things are not mine” when it comes to fancy shop products, one of which is this popcorn.
“Who do we need it?” – asked the surprised worker.