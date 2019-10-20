Tips on how to reduce the amount of fat in the abdominal area
Excess in the abdomen is one of the most popular problems for us girls. So banal, that one of the most important functions of the female body to carry and give birth to a healthy baby. Therefore, the body accumulates fat in the waist area, to protect the future fruit. Fitness blogger and expert on weight loss Ira Kaganovich on his page in Instagram gave effective recommendations, how to get rid of it.
A few tips on how to reduce the amount of fat in the abdominal area:
Food
Of course, food is a very important point. And this is probably the first thing you need to pay attention. Start with togas that:
- Remove the unhealthy foods and every day refuse of any pollutant, slowly but surely.
- Also reduce your portion size in half.
- Try to the plate was 50% raw food.
Physical activity
Cardio workout on an empty stomach. One of the best ways to dry the belly. Start with 15 minutes every morning. Don’t want to go outside, cold? Run just the stairs, if you live in an apartment building. The ideal course to reach 30 min. But believe me 15 mn the result will be cool.
Press
Of course, you need to swing press. The more muscles the less fat. It is a fact. Also during the swing of the press in this place the maximum accelerating blood circulation that promotes weight loss. It is possible to swing every day at home for 15 min immediately after running on an empty stomach.
Vacuum
It is the vacuum in the morning on an empty stomach struggles with the visceral fat (the most dangerous fat, it grows on organs). Vacuum best helper in achieving a wasp waist.
Care
Treatments are only AIDS in the fight against excess weight and cellulite. But they work in conjunction with all of the above. Massages, wraps, rubbing with a dry brush, scrub, it really gets the blood pumping and tightens the skin.
On the road to success it is important to understand something:
- The fat accumulated over the years, will not go away for a week;
- To be in good shape is hard work;
- There is no pill for beautiful body;
- Achieve a beautiful figure is important persistence and regularity.