Tips rescue: how to survive during a tornado
When you hear the forecast about the impending disaster, the presence or absence of a plan of action can greatly affect your fate, writes Fox News.
Tornadoes can occur at any time of the year, but, according to the Center for prediction of storms (Storm Prediction Center, SPC) of the National oceanic and atmospheric administration, in different parts of the country the likelihood of hurricanes is higher in certain seasons.
For example, the peak period for tornadoes in the Southern plains is from may to early June. On the Gulf coast it occurs earlier in spring in the Northern plains and the upper Midwest is June or July.
On average in the U.S. every year there are nearly 1200 tornadoes, more than any other country in the world.
What can you do to protect yourself when there is a risk of tornadoes?
It is important to know the difference between tornado prediction and warning about it. Prediction means that a tornado may form, or there were weather conditions conducive to tornadoes. A warning means that a tornado has already seen.
In preparation for the storms also instruct on the action plan in the event of a tornado. The instructions say that you should stock up on enough food and water for three days and you should know where you can take shelter before a tornado will strike.
Some of the houses in the so-called “tornado Alley” includes secure rooms approved by the Federal emergency management Agency (The Federal Emergency Management Agency, FEMA). They represent a robust construction, specially designed in accordance with FEMA criteria. In these rooms you can take refuge from extreme winds, including tornadoes and hurricanes.
If you can’t get to a safe room during a tornado, the best shelter at the lowest level of the structure, for example in the basement. The Ready Campaign recommends to stay away from all Windows, doors and all that leads to the outside. If a tornado will strike your home or next building, then put on your helmet, cover yourself with a blanket, pillows or even a mattress, this will help to protect against debris.
If you don’t have a basement, hide in the closet or bathroom on ground level.
If possible, hide under sturdy furniture, such as under the table. Owners of mobile homes should seek alternative housing, because they are unreliable.
Get out of the car. Do not try to outrun a tornado in your car, immediately leave it. Ran out of the car, run into a ditch or any low place and lie in it exactly. Stay away from fallen power lines and damaged areas.
After the tornado ends, stay indoors, while outside, will not be secure.
Check if there are wounded or people trapped, but try not to put your life in danger.
Beware of any dangling power lines. It is also desirable to have at hand a flashlight to be able to look around if you are left in the dark.
According to SPC, the average tornadoes kill about 60 people a year, mostly people die from flying or falling debris. The actual number of victims of the hurricane can vary from 1-2 to hundreds of people.
As reported ForumDaily:
- After a powerful and violent storm that struck Tennessee early on the morning of 3 March, together with a tornado at speeds of 165 mph (265 km/h), at least 24 people were confirmed dead, including 5 children under the age of 13.
- Night disaster have damaged or destroyed homes, businesses, schools and churches in four districts.
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 1
[name] => Miscellaneous
[taxonomy] => category
[slug] => no_theme
)
Different
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 4017
[name] => tornado
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => tornado
)
tornado
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 4540
[name] => survival
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => vyzhivanie
)
survival
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 13992
[name] => educational program
[taxonomy] => category
[slug] => poleznaja-informatsija
)
Educational program
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 14284
[name] => tornado
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => smerch
)
tornado
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 28436
[name] => how to escape
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => kak-spastis
)
as спастисьFacebookVkontakte
bookmark