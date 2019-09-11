Tips that really help with constipation
Certainly, many people at least once faced with this problem, such as constipation. If such trouble does not occur often, there there is nothing to worry, but regular constipation can lead to serious consequences, so in such cases you need to consult a doctor.
For constipation is characterized, a small amount of feces, increased its hardness and dryness, lack of feeling of complete bowel movement after bowel movement.
As experts recommend, to avoid constipation, you need to drink on an empty stomach a glass of warm water and right to Breakfast. During the day, banned snacking dry. You should also refrain from eating so-called “holding” effect.
Delay bowel products containing tannin: dried blueberries, strong tea, cocoa, natural red wines, food in a shabby, mucous soups, pureed porridge, especially semolina and rice.
The diet should include plenty of vegetables and fruits rich in fiber and pectin. A huge help in this matter will have the use of seaweed, fermented milk products, normal water, compote from dried fruits, kiwi, beet. At night it is good to drink a glass of buttermilk (always fresh) with the addition of a spoon of vegetable oil.
For the establishment of a chair’s useful to go to the toilet at the same time, ideally in the morning.
A very important physical activity – yoga, dance, Hiking, Biking. In the absence of disease and contraindications to massage of the abdomen. In a pinch, you can drink a laxative, but, of course, not every day.