Tips that will help to slow down aging of the skin and hair
Stop aging is impossible, but there are ways to protect against age-related degradation of the skin and hair and to preserve their good appearance. Here’s what we suggest you do to.
The skin must be nourished
To avoid early aging of the skin, it must be nourished from within with healthy microelements. The diet should contain the following substances.
Fiber. Activate the elimination of toxins, what protects the skin from inflammation. Sources of fiber with vegetables and fruits, whole grains, legumes, dried fruits.
Antioxidants. These substances fight free radicals – oxidizing tissue molecules, the activity of which leads to the numerous wrinkles. Natural antioxidants are vitamins a, C and E, zinc and selenium. They are found in orange and red fruits and vegetables, green tea, herbs and spices, chicken eggs.
B vitamins are important for healthy and beautiful skin: different b vitamins influence cell turnover, the production of sebum. To obtain the necessary minerals experts advise to eat unprocessed foods, whole grains, legumes.
Omega-3. This type of fatty acids effectively supports youth and health of the skin. Twice a week should be consumed fatty fish, and every day a handful of nuts and one or two tablespoons of unrefined vegetable oils.
Zinc. Important for skin regeneration. Sources of zinc are egg yolks, dairy products, offal and seafood, mushrooms, nuts, and beans.
Magnesium. He is involved in the development of high-grade collagen – a protein that provides elasticity to the skin, and protection from wrinkles. Magnesium body supply vegetables, mainly leafy green, legumes, nuts, seeds, whole grains.
The skin should be protect
In addition to a healthy diet for anti-aging skin experts advise to take action for its protection. The basic complex of such actions is not complicated, their effectiveness is primarily related to regular implementation.
How to protect the skin from harmful influence of external factors:
How to protect against aging hair
To keep your hair healthy and beautiful for as long as possible also helps a balanced diet. In particular, the hair need to obtain the following nutrients: protein, zinc and sulfur, iron.
If your hair started to fall out and turn grey in the diet useful to include more fish, egg yolks, lentils, brewer’s yeast, wheat germ. But when strong hair loss need to consult a dermatologist. Alopecia can be associated with many causes, from health problems to the medication.