Tired of coming home and seeing the wife always tired. Set up a camera in the apartment to figure it out
With my wife I know from school, went to school together since the fifth grade together and graduated high school, on prom night I even admitted my love for her, but the reciprocity of it is not received.
I then very much left to themselves and get acquainted with girls I have gone by the wayside. I went to University and hit the school, even received a diploma at the end.
When I was in University, every year I went to school for the reunion, hoping to see her first love, she did not come. Someone of my friends told me that she went to live and study in another city.
After University I was lucky and I almost immediately found a good job, career rapidly took off and three years later I was a foreman at his company.
Of course during this time I had some kind of relationship with girls, but it was not that, because somewhere deep in my heart she was the only first love.
And so he came to school at the next reunion I could not believe my eyes, before me she was on my chest something fluttered. After the meeting, the former classmates decided to continue the dialogue in a cafe, she went with us.
There we got to talking, she told me that after studying her work, something has not worked and she decided to return to his hometown. During the conversation between us wspiho feelings, I realized that I can’t lose her.
We started Dating, I was in seventh heaven from happiness, and then I asked her to be my wife and she agreed. Began to live in my apartment that I rented in the city centre, the salary allowed me to comfortably contain us and I told her not to hurry with the job search.
In principle I was satisfied that the wife is a housewife, the house will always be delicious fresh food, clean and tidy. At first everything was fine, but then I began to notice that when I come home from work she is tired all the time and almost never pays attention to me.
I doubt crept in, and suddenly she doesn’t love me and became my wife for money. Of course, I constantly cast these evil thoughts out of my head, but when it got to continue permanently, I decided I needed to find out what happens, but to avoid scandal, Yes, maybe I do wrong, set in the apartment of a hidden camera, which was ordered from China.
The camera was very small and when the wife was in the shower slipped her inside the apartment. You can watch videos online with the phone and when I went to work, first dared to open and to trace the wife, and suddenly there is something that will break my heart.
Overcoming my emotions, I still opened the phone and switched on online browsing to find out why the wife always tired when I come home from work.
What I saw just struck me on the spot, my eyes filled with tears. I spent the whole day watching that makes my wife and I found out that I was wrong. It’s a whole day from morning to evening, rarely sat down to rest — cleaning, washing, cooking, then went for groceries and brought two heavy package, and in the evening she sat down only to put makeup on and meet me from work.
I was wrong, after work I took the wife out of the house, bought her a beautiful bouquet of flowers and took him to an expensive restaurant where everything is told and to my surprise she just smiled and kissed me, saying I was the best that was in her life.