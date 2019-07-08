Tired Regina todorenko complained about the frantic pace of life

Famous TV host Regina todorenko complained to fans of the insane pace of life. A relevant post appeared on the star page in the network Instagram.

In your profile Regina todorenko shared a photo where she is with a tired kind of posing against the backdrop of the pool. According to the presenter, so it looks like the person has to combine motherhood, work and trying to please her husband also worries added and the recent splendid wedding, which she and Vlad Topalov played in Italy. The media personality does not exclude that it could go the other way, but she was accustomed to live in such a tight rhythm.

His followers Todorenko asked how they usually relax. The ex-star of “the eagle and tails” admitted that while her save sea, beach and delicious food, which the celebrity enjoys, while on vacation in one of the hotels in Greece.

