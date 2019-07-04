Titus — Albanian pit bull with the most unusual color in the world

Титус — албанский питбуль с самым необычным окрасом в мире

Experts argue about whether there is actually a breed Albanian pit bull, but most of all attracted to him, of course, unusual color. Dogs, by the way, even easily obtained by breeders of different shades and even have interesting patterns on the fur, because nature is the best artist. Let’s take a look, what colors are pit bulls.

Титус — албанский питбуль с самым необычным окрасом в мире

I can’t believe it’s real color

Титус — албанский питбуль с самым необычным окрасом в мире

In the mask

Титус — албанский питбуль с самым необычным окрасом в мире

Will melt any heart

Титус — албанский питбуль с самым необычным окрасом в мире

Albino

Титус — албанский питбуль с самым необычным окрасом в мире

Титус — албанский питбуль с самым необычным окрасом в мире

His mom

Титус — албанский питбуль с самым необычным окрасом в мире

This unusual

Титус — албанский питбуль с самым необычным окрасом в мире

Its like crossed with a Panda

Титус — албанский питбуль с самым необычным окрасом в мире

And at that shed dark and white chocolate

Титус — албанский питбуль с самым необычным окрасом в мире

And what color do you prefer?

Титус — албанский питбуль с самым необычным окрасом в мире

