TKT launches the project with the aim of helping the witnesses to suicide (PHOTO)

The representative of TKT said that the transport Commission Toronto is launching a program of assistance to those who had a chance to witness suicides at metro stations.

In conjunction with its opening to the world suicide prevention day, the Commission said that in the framework of this program will be provided psychological support to witnesses of cases of suicide under the wheels of the subway trains.

They also plan to present the newly updated poster to your Crisis Link program, which will be available at each station, numbers and free phone calling to which people in a critical situation will be able to advice the therapist.

On average, 27 people are trying to commit suicide at stations TKT every year.

TKT has considered many options to reduce the number of suicide attempts, including technical obstacles along the paths, the installation of which even at one station costs several million dollars.