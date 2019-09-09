To accelerate the weight loss, evening will help carbohydrate food
Nutritionist Matt Hodges made a statement that accelerate weight loss can carbohydrate food consumed in the evening. The arguments of the expert was published by the Sun.
According to experts on nutrition, the consumption of dishes such as rice, pasta and bread in the evening can help burn more body fat during sleep. Moreover, carbohydrate-rich food will allow the muscles to use glycogen, the fuel muscles for exercise the next morning.
“Now we know that in the later stages of sleep our bodies become metabolically active and burn fat anyway, so the idea that you gain weight from the food you eat before bed, are groundless”, — said Matt Hodges
The view of colleagues was supported by the dietitian Azmina Govindji, stressing that there is no conclusive evidence that the discussed organic compounds in the evening leads to weight gain. All in the total calories in for the day. The importance of the approach lies in the fact that the heavy carbohydrates help the body to release chemicals such as tryptophan, which is involved in the production of neurotransmitters in the brain that is associated with a sense of peace. In this connection, oatmeal cooked with skim milk just before bedtime, is a great snack with low fat content and high content of calming the nerves of b vitamins.