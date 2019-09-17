“To agimat” in action: the network got the heartbreaking video of the battle of antelope with jackals for your…
Tourists in the Kruger National Park in South Africa filmed the heartbreaking scene. The wildebeest tried to drive away from his weakened calves two hungry jackals. Predators acted strategically, take turns distracting the mother antelope. While she was chasing one, the other jumped to the kid and tried to grab his teeth. At some point, the cub gets on his feet and jackals becomes more difficult to attack, but then he falls again. Mother twice she accidentally knocks him down, aiming at the jackals.
“Every time he rose to his feet, we were relieved, and was extremely upset when he fell again… In the end we realized that the baby most likely all over. We could no longer endure this spectacle and left. I was in tears… It’s hard to see, knowing that you can’t help it: these are the laws of survival in the wild. The only comforting thought is that the jackals can also be babies who need to be fed,” says writer saw the woman publication Latestsightings.
