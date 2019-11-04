To apply for a visa to the United States without health insurance: the court blocked the administration innovation trump
On 2 November, a Federal judge in Portland (Oregon) has suspended the new administrative rules of the US President Donald trump, according to which immigrants must prove that they have the opportunity to purchase health insurance or unable to pay for medical services before will be able to get a visa. About it writes USA Today.
U.S. district judge Michael Simon issued a temporary injunction, which suspended the admission rules in force on Sunday, November 3.
Seven US citizens and a nonprofit organization filed a Federal lawsuit on this innovation, claiming that the rule will block the way in the US, almost 65% of all potential legal immigrants. The lawsuit also States that this rule will significantly reduce or eliminate the number of immigrants entering the United States on family visas.
“We are very grateful that the court recognized the need for an immediate lock to this rule, says senior judge of the action Center, justice Esther sung. — A ban would split the family and reduced to two-thirds of immigration, based on receipt of green card”.
A proclamation, signed by trump at the beginning of October 2019, applies to people applying for immigrant visas from abroad, and not on those who are already in the United States. It also does not affect lawful permanent residents and does not apply to asylum seekers, refugees or children.
The proclamation States that the immigrants will not be allowed to enter the country if they fail to purchase health insurance within 30 days after entry into the United States or they will not have enough financial resources to pay for their medical expenses.
This rule is the latest effort by the administration to trump to restrict the access of immigrants to public programs.
The White house said that immigrants contribute to the problem of “unpaid health care costs”.
According to government visa regulations and required insurance can be purchase individually or provide to the employer, and it can be short term or long term.
Medicaid is not considered health insurance, and an immigrant could not obtain a visa, if the purchase of insurance, uses a subsidy of the affordable care Act services, since the Federal government pays for these subsidies.
According to the migration policy Institute, 57% of immigrants in the United States had private health insurance in 2017, compared to 69% of Americans and 30% had public health insurance compared with 36% of Americans.
According to the Migration policy, the percentage of uninsured immigrants dropped from 32% to 20% in the period from 2013 to 2017 since the introduction of the Law on affordable medical care.
About 1.1 million people receive green cards every year.
“Countless thousands of people across the country can breathe a sigh of relief, because the court recognized the irreparable harm that would be caused by this rule,” said Jesse bless, Director of Federal litigation at the American bar Association immigrants.
As previously wrote ForumDaily:
- The US President Donald trump has signed a decree, which forbade the admission into the country of immigrants, unable to pay the cost of their health care. Immigrants when entering the country must have the necessary funding or guarantee that you will acquire medical insurance no later than 30 days from the date of arrival in the United States.
- 15 Oct 2019 will come into force the rules of the administration of U.S. President Donald trump, which can prohibit the issuance of green cards to immigrants who use Medicaid, food stamps or other forms of state aid.
- A Federal judge of the United States in new York, California and Washington have blocked the execution of rules imposed by trump administration. The judge explained that the Federal government did not provide evidence of the need for the application of the rule, which is contrary to the principle of the “American dream”. Group protect the rights of immigrants and several States argue that the new rule conflicts with existing immigration laws and would increase the cost of providing medical and other services to immigrants.