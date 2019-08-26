To blame the United States: in the Russian Federation “revealed the cause of the” missile tests under Severodvinsk
Tests and explosion under the Severodvinsk have been associated with the development of weapons in connection with the US withdrawal from the ABM Treaty. This was stated by the acting permanent representative of Russia in Vienna Alexey Karpov, reports RIA Novosti.
According to him, Moscow was allegedly forced to start developing their own weapons in response to US actions, “unilaterally terminate the contract.”
Karpov also claimed that the incident at the site of the explosion has nothing to do with the nuclear tests and is not subject to the Treaty on comprehensive ban of nuclear tests.
occurred on August 8. For some time, Russian authorities tried to silence the fact of state of emergency, assuring the civilian population that nothing terrible happened and the situation is under control. Only when two days later, on August 10, the coast of Finland were found elevated radiation background, the Kremlin was forced to admit that at the site during testing was the explosion followed by emission of radiation. Subsequently, the Russian military base at Archangel, where a powerful explosion occurred, associated with the radiation leaks in the world’s press has called “a New Chernobyl”.
