To boot trump stuck toilet paper in the laugh

November 16, 2019 | News | No Comments|
American President Donald trump with the Shoe sticking to the toilet paper noticed with wife Melania in new York. About it writes Daily Mail.
As noted, reporters saw the toilet paper on the foot of the President as he walked from the limo to the landing, to fly from an American city on 13 November. Trump with a piece of white paper stuck to the leg, walked to the plane. Paper tack him up, when he started to climb aboard.
Clarifies that the President no one told about the incident. The network mocked the us leader, who was in a similar situation to the public for the second time in a row. Almost a year ago, trump had already noticed a piece of white paper, when he also went to the air liner.