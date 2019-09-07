To cancer can bring only 100 ml of this popular drink
Enough to drink just a half Cup (100 ml) of juice or soda a day to increase your risk of cancer. This is indicated by a new study.
Medicalхpress published the results of a study by the authors which was a group of specialists from medical institutions of France. They found that regular drinking of a small amount of juice or carbonated drinks is a major factor of cancer, especially breast cancer.
“Daily consumption of 100 ml of juice or soda increases the risk of developing various types of cancer by 18%,” — noted experts.
The object of the study, the French scientists were 100 thousand people, whose average age was 42 years. Observations of the volunteers lasted for nine years.
As a result, experts have concluded that a daily intake of 100 ml of soda increases the risk of developing cancer by 18%, specifically of breast cancer by 22%.
It is noteworthy that the ability to increase the tendency to cancerous diseases with soda shared natural drinks – fresh fruit juices. As reported the scientists, “the consumption of fruit juice is positively associated with the risk of cancer in General.”