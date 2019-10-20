To check-135000-strong car Africans manually cleared the desert
The authorities of the Northern Cape province of South Africa was removed 16.5 thousand tons of stones.
On the Bloodhound LSR site will make the first tests and later will attempt to set a new land speed record. On the 16-kilometre stretch of the car should reach speeds of over 1227,9 kilometers per hour.
Bloodhound LSR has a length of 13.5 meters and equipped with the jet engine Rolls-Royce EJ200 hybrid rocket motor. Previously in the role of a fuel pump was made by a five-liter eight-cylinder compressor engine from the Jaguar F-Type R. for any changes in design are not yet known. In 2017 Bloodhound made a test drive, speeding up to 322 kilometers per hour.
After the Declaration of bankruptcy and the closure of the project in 2018, it was bought by British businessman Ian Warhurst. A newly established company called Grafton LSR Ltd, in honor of the work of British artist Edwin Landseer “Dignity and impudence,” which depicts a Bloodhound named Grafton, and its headquarters are located within the University technical College at Berkeley.