To clear the arteries of toxins will help this drink
Beet-carrot juice mixture to cleanse the blood.
If you are a supporter of a healthy lifestyle and choosing healthy foods, it is essential to include in your daily diet foods that help clean the blood vessels and arteries.
As we know, excessive consumption of foods low or very high in fat, refined foods, sweets, junk food raises the level of cholesterol in the blood and significantly increases the risk of serious cardiovascular diseases. Such food should be avoided, better to use one that help naturally cleanse the body.
Products, cleaning the blood, it is primarily fruit – berries (strawberries, blueberries, grapes), citrus fruits (lemon, orange, grapefruit), avocado, pineapple, kiwi, apples, pomegranates.
Also beneficial to the health of the circulatory system vegetables — garlic, onions, broccoli, celery, carrots, beets, beans, pumpkins, squash.
It is necessary to emphasize herbs. Turmeric improves digestive system and liver, accelerates the process of detoxification. Parsley has a positive effect on kidney function, improves urination. Coriander flushes the body of heavy metals that enter through the respiratory system from the environment. Turmeric improves digestive system and the liver and also speeds up the detoxification processes.
To improve the composition of blood and clean vessels, a simple recipe based on the famous carrots and beets.
The most useful juice recipe for cleansing vessels: a mixture of carrot and beet juices. Beet and carrot juices stimulate hematopoiesis, promote the increase of hemoglobin in the blood, increase the body’s resistance to infections, blood replenish the necessary nutrients, dissolving harmful waste products and quickly remove them from the blood.
Due to this some diseases pass quickly and without the use of other methods of treatment.
This juice mixture should be consumed throughout the day. Juice you need to drink 1-1,5 liters Zaden, dividing into 4-5 receptions, in between drinking 1 glass of water. This day did not eat, can only drink clean, better structured or spring water. One day juice cleanse in a week will allow you to quickly cope with the sickness, normalize blood pressure, to get rid of head and heart pain.
For a little carrot and beet juice you can add other juices, red garnet, or cherry.