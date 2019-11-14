To compete with the Chinese. Samsung is preparing an unusually cheap smartphone
Samsung soon presents a new budget phone series, Galaxy A, Galaxy model A01.
This gadget has already received their first certificates.
Rumors about the Galaxy A01 first appeared about two months ago, when some specifications of the device have been disclosed in the database Geekbench tests and in the report of the Indian insider, which said that the device will be sold as the Galaxy A5. Benchmark Geekbench has revealed that the inside will be a Snapdragon.
A01 Galaxy is another Samsung phone ODM. It’s gadgets that make use of the Samsung brand, but produced by another company. For Example, Galaxy A10
s is manufactured by Jiaxing Yongrui Electron Technology in China, and A01 — company Huaqin Telecom in Shanghai, which also produces device for Huawei.
The objective of the ODM phones for Samsung to reduce production costs and offer the device at a lower price, though it’s unclear how much it will cost Galaxy A01 when it will come to market.
However, the smartphone should be quite affordable, based on its specs. Certification FCC shows that the device has a battery of 3000 mAh and two cameras, and in the tests it was observed only 2 GB of RAM and 16 GB of internal memory, and in accordance with the previous report, it has a 5.7-inch screen.
He has appeared on Geekbench with Android 10 on Board, which suggests the official launch in a few months. Sources say that the device will be available in blue, black and red colors, although color options may vary.
Last week the smartphone Galaxy A51 was spotted in the Geekbench benchmarking with model number SM-A515F, which showed that it would work on the chip Exynos 9611 with 4 GB of RAM.
Today, the Network appeared the first renderings of the phone, which show the presence of the rectangular block of chambers on the back panel in the upper right corner and the hole for the selfie camera like the Galaxy Note10.
As you can see, Samsung Galaxy A51 will get a flat display with a minimum part size of 6.5 inches with a “hole” for 32-MP selfie camera. The size of the device will amount to 158,4х73,7×7,9 mm, protrusion of the cell block on the rear panel will add another 0.6 mm thickness.
Speaking about the installation of four cameras with led flash, it is located in a rectangular module and will include a 48-Megapixel main sensor, 12-Megapixel ultra-wide angle, 12 MP zoom lens and 5-Megapixel depth sensor.
Samsung Galaxy A51 will also receive a battery capacity of 4000 mAh.
At the bottom of the phone is the speaker, port, Type-C and a headphone Jack.