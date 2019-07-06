To defeat the demon in the Kremlin in Russia, the shaman goes on foot to Moscow to expel Putin (video)
The shaman from the Russian region of Yakutia Alexander Gabyshev 4 months runs along the far East slopes in the direction of Moscow, where in the 2021 plan to banish Vladimir Putin. He believes the President of Russia generated by the dark forces, which the strength to cope only with the shaman. About it writes “Siberia.Realities”.
“He (Putin) demon of the bloody. When it will not be freedom. Freedom is the most expensive… a Good, normal person will choose. With the world in which harmony, advanced, modern, market people, not our dictator. Any fascist sat in power. For me, Putin’s departure will be a victory”, — said the Gabyshev.
He is confident that the main thing — “defeat the demon”, and then people“will understand”.
The shaman was sure that there will be new smart leaders, which will go the other.
“The main thing is that they are people, let them go into power, and the people there will understand whom to choose,” he said.
For almost 2 thousand kilometers Gabyshev talked to hundreds of drivers a video with his sermons got over a million views, and in Chita local opposition are going to hold for him a meeting-a meeting.
